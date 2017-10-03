Tuesday morning one-liners

AP

CB Tre'Davious White continues to make a positive early impression for the Bills.

The Dolphins will stick with CB Cordrea Tankersley in the starting lineup.

Arguing against any doubt about the Patriots.

Said Jets CB Morris Claiborne of rookie safeties Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye, “The energy those two guys bring when we hit the field every week is unbelievable. They bring that same energy during practice. We feed off it.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh is frustrated by CB Jaylen Hill‘s hamstring injury.

A look at the Bengals offense after one week with Bill Lazor at the helm.

Browns coach Hue Jackson was generally pleased with QB DeShone Kizer‘s play in Week Four.

The Steelers defense has been stingy to open the season.

WR Will Fuller and QB Deshaun Watson are developing chemistry quickly for the Texans.

S Matthias Farley has come on for the Colts.

A rollercoaster first four weeks leaves the Jaguars in search of their true identity.

Said Titans coach Mike Mularkey of facing the Dolphins, “You can’t fall for their record and where they are ranking-wise and all that stuff. We know what they are capable of doing in all the phases.”

The Broncos are trying to fix their red zone offense.

WR Albert Wilson made a huge play late in fourth quarter of Monday’s Chiefs win.

Losing games makes it even harder for the Chargers to build a fan base.

QB Derek Carr‘s injury isn’t the only stumbling block for the Raiders right now.

The Cowboys have David Irving back on the defensive line.

A look at WR Brandon Marshall’s quiet start with the Giants.

The Eagles have found their groove running the ball.

Penalties helped the Redskins to a loss on Monday night.

Running through the Bears’ decision to start QB Mitch Trubisky this week.

Lions LB Paul Worrilow will miss time with an MCL sprain.

Rookie RB Aaron Jones made a good first impression on Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

DE Everson Griffen says the Vikings need to string together some wins.

The Falcons had a tough time against the Bills defense in a variety of circumstances.

Panthers DE Julius Peppers isn’t making too much of beating the Patriots.

Updating the Saints’ injuries as they head into their bye week.

The Buccaneers will be hosting Tom Brady for the first time on Thursday night.

The Cardinals will need others to step up with LB Markus Golden out for the year.

The Rams hope this 3-1 start will lead to better things than the last one.

QB Brian Hoyer got poor marks for his play last Sunday.

The Seahawks are shuffling the deck at running back again.