Ty Montgomery confirms he’s dealing with multiple broken ribs

AP

Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery confirmed he has multiple broken ribs he’s recovering from during an appearance on the Green Bay Press Gazette’s “Clubhouse Live” show.

Montgomery left Thursday night’s victory over the Chicago Bears in the first quarter and missed the remainder of the game.

“I’ll be fine,” Montgomery said. “I’m feeling a lot better than I felt on Thursday. I can laugh now. I can sleep now. My movement is fine, it’s just a matter of is it going to be safe enough for me to be out there and not risk internal injury. That’s the conversation that I’m trying to have now.”

Montgomery said the injury happened on his first play and he initially tried to play through it.

“‘There’s no way that just happened,'” he said recalling the moment. “‘I’m going to keep toughing this out. I’m feeling really good. This is going to be a good game.’ And then on the last play right before I went out, I could feel something in my rib cage moving. Like as I’m breathing and running I could feel something moving and clicking and I was like ‘oh, that’s not right.’ So I needed to come out, but I was so frustrated because I felt like I was just about to have a monster game.”

Montgomery had 28 yards on five carries before being forced to leave the game against Chicago. The “mini-bye” coming off the Thursday night game gives Montgomery an additional few days to recover from the injury, but said he’s not going to risk more serious injuries to play this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

“I’m going to do my best to try to be out there but of course I have to be weary of risking something more serious,” Montgomery said. “I don’t want to puncture any internal organs. We all know how serious that can be.”