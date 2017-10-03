Ty Montgomery says it’s his decision whether he plays Sunday

AP

Packers running back Ty Montgomery wants to play Sunday. He hopes to play Sunday. He will try to play Sunday.

“I’m going into this week as if I’m going to play,” Montgomery said Tuesday, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Montgomery also knows he might not play Sunday.

“I’m not willing to risk my overall long-term health,” he said. “But, at the end of the day, it’s going to be up to me.”

Montgomery broke multiple ribs on the first play of the Packers’ victory over the Bears on Thursday night. He stayed in the game for four more carries.

The Packers’ medical staff already has begun exploring ways to protect Montgomery’s left ribs. Wide receiver Jordy Nelson missed one game with broken ribs last season before returning with a protective vest for the NFC Championship Game.

But with Green Bay having 10 days between games, Montgomery has a chance to play against the Cowboys.

“I’m going to continue to get treatment,” Montgomery said. “We’re going to talk about a plan as far as what type of protection I can wear. Obviously, there are rib cages and flak jackets. We’re going to talk about it.”