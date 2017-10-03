Tyreek Hill has new agent, hopes to increase off-field profile

Getty Images

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill arrived in the NFL with a cloud of controversy, due to a criminal past that included assaulting his then-pregnant girlfriend. As he excels on the field and stays away from trouble off it, Hill hopes to turn his current situation into revenue and good deeds by hiring a new agent.

Hill has signed with Drew Rosenhaus, after going for a period of time without an agent. Although Hill isn’t able to negotiate a new contract with the Chiefs until after the 2018 season concludes, his goal is to further his brand via involvement in community activities and to parlay his on-field performance into marketing deals.

The former should be easy; there are plenty of worthy causes he can support with time, money, and attention. The latter will be a challenge, given the off-field misconduct from his college days.

It also will be a challenge for Hill to stand out the way he did a year ago, given reduced involvement in special teams and a role of offense that at times entails drawing attention without the ball than churning up yardage with it.