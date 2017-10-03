Warren Buffett buys large chunk of Haslam family business

Jimmy Haslam acquired the funds necessary to buy the Browns as a result of the tremendous success of the truck-stop company his father founded in the 1950s. Now, the Haslam family will be selling a large chunk of that company to one of the richest men in the world.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., owned and operated by 87-year-old Warren Buffett, will buy 38.6 percent of Pilot Flying J. The Haslam family will continue to control the company, and Jimmy Haslam will continue to serve as CEO.

Come 2023, Buffett’s company will own 80 percent of the company, with the Haslam family keeping 20 percent.

“Jimmy Haslam and his team have created an industry leader and a key enabler of the nation’s economy,” Buffett said in the statement, via Bloomberg.com. “We look forward to a partnership that supports the trucking industry for years to come.”

“He truly wants us to run the company, wants us to maintain the culture, and of course, if there is an opportunity for us to grow the company substantially, he’s got plenty of capital,” Haslam said in an interview on CNBC, according to Bloomberg. “It’s just a marriage that we thought made a lot of sense.”

The transaction represents a public endorsement of the company by one of the most savvy investors in American history, and it confirms that an embarrassing fraud scandal from 2013 has subsided. Haslam was never personally accused of wrongdoing, but the company was rocked by what turned out to be a widespread effort to shortchange customers on rebate arrangements.

Buffett’s purchase in no way involves the Browns. Based on Buffett’s track record (and based on the Browns’), some fans may wish that it did.

16 responses to “Warren Buffett buys large chunk of Haslam family business

  4. Actually, it would be great if Buffett bought the Browns. He knows how to build a great business, and I’m sure he’d hire the right people to turn that franchise around quickly. I’m not at all sure that Jimmy Haslam has the same ability. So far we aren’t seeing much happening with the Cleveland franchise.

  6. I wish he bought the browns off of Haslam. I honestly and whole heartedly do. He might not be a football expert but I would expect a mind like Buffett would find the right people quickly. Since our return our problems have always started with know-nothings who inherited their fortunes at the top who don’t really know how to put high performance organizations together.

  7. Buffet probably stipulated the deal in no way involves the Browns lol
    =====

    I would think not.

    How many buisnesses are more successful than the NFL?

  10. Don’t forget the fact that Warren was at the 2017 HOF Gold Jacket dinner and he “sang” Sinatras’ My Way with Paul Anka.

  13. To the poster who asked “How many businesses are more successful than the NFL?”, the answer is a lot of businesses.
    A team will easily fetch well north of a billion dollars and unless a new stadium is included, the ROI isn’t extremely high. Look at TV contracts, local revenue and sponsorships. Then factor in overhead: payroll, insurance, staffing, etc.
    Return on revenue is likely to be around 5 to 6 percent net.
    The NFL is at the top of the food chain right now and it’s gonna fall. These crazy protests are gonna hurt it long term, imo.

  15. What is overlooked is the fact of the financial windfall that has to be in the billions of dollars Jimmy Haslam is going to get in this deal has to make him one of the richest, of not the richest owner in the NFL.

  16. Pilot were the worst truck stops I ever went too. Cheap fuel and nothing else. No drivers lounge, no real restaurants, just McDonalds and Subway. Every truck company they bought they cheapened. Trucking companies loved them because of their cheap fuel. If I had a nickel for every time I was told to fuel up at Pilot by my company and then drove down the road to a real truck stop and paid for a shower and bought a real meal I’d be a millionaire!

