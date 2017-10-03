Week Four power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on October 3, 2017, 11:36 AM EDT
1. Chiefs (4-0; No. 1): How does this team ever lose any game at Arrowhead Stadium?

2. Bills (3-1; No. 11): You want respect, LeSean? Here’s your respect.

3. Falcons (3-1; No. 3): At least the Chick-fil-A workers didn’t have to witness this one.

4. Packers (3-1; No. 4): They should trade for Adrian Peterson before the Vikings do.

5. Steelers (3-1; No. 8): Antonio Brown 1, Gatorade cooler, 0. Barely.

6. Panthers (3-1; No. 17): You want respect, Cam? Here’s your respect.

7. Broncos (3-1; No. 12): Put Joe Woods at the top of the list of 2018 coaching candidates.

8. Lions (3-1; No. 9): Put Jim Bob Cooter at the top of the list of 2018 coaching candidates (if he decides on a first name).

9. Eagles (3-1; No. 13): It’s a good thing the Browns didn’t think Carson Wentz would be good.

10. Texans (2-2; No. 22): It’s a good thing the Browns didn’t think Deshaun Watson would be good.

11. Washington (2-2; No. 6): It’s a good thing the Browns didn’t try to trade for Kirk Cousins.

12. Patriots (2-2; No. 2): Maybe it would be a good thing to trade Jimmy Garoppolo to the Browns.

13. Rams (3-1; No. 18): In the Fight for L.A., it’s a first-round TKO.

14. Cowboys (2-2; No. 5): The Cowboys know how to build a lead; they now have to figure out how to hold a lead.

15. Raiders (2-2; No. 7): So much for being a Team of Destiny — unless the destiny is to not make the playoffs.

16. Titans (2-2; No. 10): Typically, a Dick LeBeau defense doesn’t give up that many points in a month.

17. Seahawks (2-2; No. 16): Save some of those points for future games, guys.

18. Vikings (2-2; No. 14): The Vikings don’t need a running back; they need an exorcist.

19. Buccaneers (2-1; No. 21): On Thursday night, Jameis Winston gets another chance to become as a franchise quarterback.

20. Jaguars (2-2; No. 15): This team is doing its helmet justice.

21. Saints (2-2; No. 23): Of all the teams that started 0-2, this could be the one that could make it to the playoffs.

22. Cardinals (2-2; No. 25): It always feels like Carson Palmer is one hit away from literally disintegrating.

23. Dolphins (1-2; No. 19): Cutler was just trying to figure out if “Wildcat” is a new brand of cigarette.

24. Jets (2-2; No. 26): The supposed worst team in the league isn’t even the worst team in New York.

25. Ravens (2-2; No. 20): It’s almost time to hit the reset button.

26. Bengals (1-3; No. 31): When told the Bengals beat the second best team in Ohio, some said in response, “They played the Buckeyes?”

27. Bears (1-3; No. 24): Once upon a time, a rookie quarterback whose last name started with “T” led the Vikings to a win over the Bears. It’s now payback time. Fixty-six years later.

28. Chargers (0-4; No. 27): They’re quickly becoming the Washington Generals of the NFL.

29. Colts (1-3; No. 28): Why do I have a weird feeling that this team could still win the division?

30. Giants (0-4; No. 29): Fee fi fo fuuuuuuuuuuudge.

31. 49ers (0-4; No. 32): Horseshoes, Hand grenades, Hoyer.

32. Browns (0-4; No. 30): They say there’s no rift between the coaching staff and the front office. How bad would this team be if there were one?

  3. As a Bills fan – the Bills are WAY to dang high…
    (our offense is too suspect to be that high in the rankings.)

    … not to say that it doesn’t feel kinda nice…. 🙂

  9. 24. Jets (2-2; No. 26): The supposed worst team in the league isn’t even the worst team in New York.

    Since when do the Jets play in New York? The only NFL franchise in NY is the Bills.

  10. Name one other team that’s played 3 Super Bowl teams in the past 2 years and beat 2 of 3, the Buffalo baby !!

  11. The Bills are the worst team in New York.

    The Bills are the best team in New York.

    The Bills are the only team in New York.

  13. Patriots way too high. So far they suck.

    With the talent they have their effort should have them down the botton of the ranking.

  17. Reminder: The Chiefs lost to the Titans last year at Arrowhead Stadium in December. The Titans.

    The Titans should be in the bottom 5 of all power rankings today, as that was one of the most hopeless, miserable performances I’ve ever seen from them. They will finish last in their division and waste away another good draft pick like they did with Corey Davis. There is absolutely no way you can say with a straight face that they are in the top half of the league right now. No way.

  19. After taking out two undefeated teams in back-to-back weeks in Denver and Atlanta, the Bills deserve respect.

  20. How does a team play AT the #1 team according to your rankings. Come within a dropped pass of winning the game ON THE ROAD, and drop 5 places in the power rankings. It seems like that game would have proved they were closer to the power of the #1 team rather than farther from it.

  22. Ppl try to rank these on the teams previous years. “yea, patriots are 2-2 but they will bounce back”, well THIS YEAR they are 2-2. Bills have a dominant defense (which won the bronco’s the SB 2 years ago), and tyrod is statically better than Peyton was that year. So why dont they have a chance? I agree falcons were beat up and missing 2 key WR’s, so id go atl 2 and bills 3.

  23. I get the Patriots are in a Breakdown and kinda Free Fallin right now, but Houston is still Learning To Fly and Runnin Down A Dream. Both teams Won’t Back Down – but putting Houston over the Patriots is heartbreakingly in error. And you know, Even The Losers – get lucky sometimes……

    Peace out Tom

  25. Bills have two huge wins, but 2 is madness. Our offense has a lot to prove (and lord help us if Shady goes down). I’d say 10-12 is more reasonable at this point, if the purpose of these is “who would beat who if they played tomorrow”. Not sure the Bills are keeping this up over the course of the season, either.

  28. Wow one undefeated team and FOUR 0-4 teams. The NFL has too many teams and not enough players. The scrub games are piling up week after week…The Cassel/Cutler – Titans/Dolphins game this weekend will be a snorefest!!!!!

    The Packers are way to high on the Power Rankings….and this from a PACKERS Fan!!!

    Go GBP!!!!!

  30. I’m the biggest Pat’s hater I know but don’t we do this at some point early every season? Talk of their downfall? Why do I have the feeling within two weeks they’ll be back on track like they always are? If any coach can miraculously fix the D and O line, it’s Bill. Some how, some way, he will do it. And I say this with a scowl on my face

  32. That feels a bit high for the Bears… but if Trubisky can give them the spark they need then hopefully they’ve seen their low point for the year already.

  33. As a Bills fan, it is really strange to be ranked that high….been a while. I will say that, to this point, we have the best defense in the NFL. Just watching them play, and having the stats to back it up, does show that.

    However, our offense might be one of the worst in the league. Definitely in the bottom third. A limited QB, to go along with one of the worst WR groups in the league, hurts. With Matthews out a month, a bland group just got worse. Hopefully we’ll be able to figure something out to get better there.

    Sure, you can’t take anything away from us as a team, yet, because we have been winning tough games against good teams, but if we don’t get better play on offense, we won’t be ranked that high for long. We’ll be in games all year if the defense keeps playing the way they are, but we won’t win too many games scoring under 20 points and passing for under 200 yards every week.

    That said, it’s been a much better first quarter of the season than most of us, including Bills fans, could have expected.

  34. The Bills have beaten 2 top 5 teams.. their only loss came by 6 inches off the hands of Zay Jones… the deserve respect. Power Rankings don’t matter anyway so we will take #2

  37. (Dusts off the old rusty bandwagon, gets out the 88′ AFC Eastern Division Championship Sweatshirt (red), Fays Drugstore bag of old SB pennants, Wilson Farms 2-liter, some Dan-dee Chips and some Chris Berman soundbites)

    Lets go Buffalo!

  38. 12. Patriots (2-2; No. 2): Maybe it would be a good thing to trade Jimmy Garoppolo to the Browns.

    The have a linebacker I like …. last name is Collins… Palmer is getting up there, and I like that Jones fella in Arizona, maybe they could work a deal with the Cards

  41. Sorry, I’m a Vikings fan but just have to laught when I read this, so true:The Vikings don’t need a running back; they need an exorcist.

  42. I’m a Rams fan and even though I feel like they maybe should be a few spots higher I’m still pretty excited in that this probably the highest I have seen them ranked since the George W Bush administration.

  44. AP to the Packers makes sense — for a conditional low round draft pick (7th?)
    =====

    They didn’t show any interest whatsoever in the offseason, and Thompson SURELY won’t part with a draft pick for him.

  45. From a Bills Fan, #2 is just too high.

    Yes our defense is solid. However our depth is questionable at best.

    We have a great RB and a useful QB but our WRs are a weak group.

    Teams like the Pats, Packers, Falcons, Giants, Cowboys and Hawks are still stronger simply because of their QBs, star power and overall depth.

    I like Tyrod but once those teams get on track they are better.

    I would have the Bills as a top 10-12 team at this point.

  46. skoobyfl says:
    October 3, 2017 at 11:47 am
    Name one other team that’s played 3 Super Bowl teams in the past 2 years and beat 2 of 3,
    ———————————————————–
    Okay…how about the Chiefs. Played and beat the Broncos in 2015. Played and beat the Falcons in the 2016 regular season. Played and beat the Pats the first week of this season. 3-0

    That and a dollar will buy you a cup of coffee.

  47. New England’s team should be #1!!!!!!!!!!! They are the most balanced team in the league!!!!
    #1 total offense, #32 total defense. (423.8 offense/456.8 defense) that is balance.
    #1 pass offense, #32 pass defense. (328.2 offense/324.0 defense) That is balance.
    Run game is where they are unbalanced (96 offense/133 defense)

    If Brady would just run the ball more himself for 35 ypg, they would achieve true balance.

  48. Horse Shoes, Hand Grenades, Hoyer… that was great – and completely accurate. Can we beat the Luckless Colts?

  54. To the Bills fans your team has earned their ranking, enjoy it.

    On the other hand our Pat’s seem to be playing worse each week.

    Bad penalties, blown coverage etc. They just don’t make those mistakes under Bill. He must be. Pulling his hair out.

  55. Footballfan825 says:
    October 3, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Vikings are cursed… but they have maybe the best wr duo in the game. Now if they can get a healthy qb and rb they could be dangerous. But again, cursed.
    ————————

    LOL – Best duo in the game? I guess by default. Doesn’t make them an elite duo by any means. Additionally, with Cook out, I’d expect less single coverage on those guys, meaning less wide open catches.

