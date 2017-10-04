Andrew Luck says he’ll definitely play this season

AP

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck says his 2017 debut is a matter of “when,” not “if.”

Luck threw to teammates on the practice field for the first time all year today, and although his surgically repaired shoulder still needs more time to heal, he says he is certain he will play this season.

Still, Luck acknowledged that he’s not there yet.

“I’ve got work to do to get to a level where I feel comfortable going out there and whipping every throw,” Luck said.

Luck said he’s “surrounded by really good people” and “very encouraged” with his progress. He said there have been no setbacks, but at the same time there’s no real schedule for his recovery so he can’t say whether he’s on schedule or not. Luck doesn’t know for sure whether it’s another couple weeks or another couple months before he plays again, but he says he’s positive it will be before the end of the 2017 season.