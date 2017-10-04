Andy Reid spoke to Marcus Peters about cursing at a fan

Getty Images

After Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters was beaten for a touchdown in the third quarter of the team’s victory on Monday night, he was caught by ESPN cameras directing a couple of expletives in the direction of fans sitting behind the team’s bench.

Peters didn’t want to talk about it after the game, but coach Andy Reid opened his Wednesday press conference by saying that he’s spoken to Peters and let him know that it wasn’t acceptable behavior.

“Obviously, I had a chance to see what took place, and we can’t go in that direction,” Reid said, via the Kansas City Star. “So it’s been addressed. … Listen, I love the compete in the kid and I appreciate his work ethic and everything else. But as professionals, that’s not something we want to take place.”

It was a busy night for squabbles with fans. TMZ Sports posted a video of Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor flipping the bird to a fan while being shepherded to the locker room by a team official after the game.