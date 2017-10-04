Antonio Brown apologizes for “the noise and the distractions”

Getty Images

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was on the receiving end of critical words from coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on Tuesday because of the sideline outburst last Sunday that saw him knock over a Gatorade bucket.

Roethlisberger called Brown’s behavior “a distraction that none of us really need” during a radio interview while Tomlin said things like that “shouldn’t happen.” On Wednesday, Brown, who previously expressed “no regrets” about what happened, responded to those comments via Twitter.

Apologize for all the noise and the distractions Steeler nation let's stay focus #Pushfor7 — Antonio Brown (@AB84) October 4, 2017

Roethlisberger was talking about Brown again on Wednesday and said he hadn’t spoken to the wideout since the radio interview, but that he was “sure” Brown had gotten the message that Roethlisberger feels he was responsible for delivering.

“I like to think as a leader of this team, it’s kind of my job,” Roethlisberger said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “You have to be able to talk to people and communicate in different ways.”

Roethlisberger chose the public forum as the way to communicate his feelings about Brown in this case and Brown’s tweet suggests he’s right about the wideout getting the message he was trying to send.