Belichick: Koetter did as good a job with Winston as any coach in a QB’s first two years

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 4, 2017, 9:19 AM EDT
Getty Images

In Bill Belichick’s first two years coaching Tom Brady, Brady went from a fourth-string sixth-round draft pick to a Super Bowl MVP. So Belichick knows something about getting a young quarterback ready to play.

And Belichick thinks Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter has done an extraordinary job coaching Jameis Winston, as good a job through their two and a half years together as any coach has done with any quarterback.

“With Winston, I think he’s done a great job with him in two years, probably, arguably as good as any coach has done with any quarterback in the first two years of a career,” Belichick said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “Some of that’s the player, but certainly a lot of that’s the guy coaching him, the guy working with him every day. I think Coach Koetter and his staff have done a great job there.”

Koetter was the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator when they took Winston with the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft. After that season, the Bucs fired head coach Lovie Smith and promoted Koetter because they believed Koetter was the perfect coach for Winston, and they worried they wouldn’t be able to keep him as a coordinator for long. Belichick thinks the Bucs were smart to pair Koetter and Winston.

11 responses to “Belichick: Koetter did as good a job with Winston as any coach in a QB’s first two years

  4. I didn’t like Winston coming out of college I thought he turned the ball over too much and had way too many off the field issues. I thought mariota would be better and still do if he can stay healthy but that doesn’t look like something he can do. If Winston wants to become a top 10 QB he has to win this game. This patriots defense is awful and if you want to be taken seriously you have to win a statement game like this and Winston doesn’t have a win like that in his career. Should be a good game on Thursday and with a loaded NFC south and not having a bye week they can’t afford to fall too far behind Carolina and Atlanta let alone New Orleans.

  6. It’s just Belichik playing mind games. A couple weeks ago he was making JJ Watt out to be all world. Belichik hates talking to the press but enjoys saying how great the next opponent is.

  8. .
    There was no shortage of people predicting failure for Winston coming out of college. He’s still raw and prone to miscues. However, he’s on the right trajectory and Koetter has to be given credit for it.
    .

  9. I might be a tad bitter about how this team lost its focus during what may be one of the last good years of Tom Brady’s career, but I just hope they hold the Bucs to 50 points while game planning for their next flag protest.

  10. It’s like 90% the player. Coaches definitely matter (see McVey with Goff taking over from his high school level predecessors), but Jameis had an extraordinary grasp of pro concepts even back in college. Since his rookie year, this has all been done with a subpar running game as well since Doug Martin isn’t in a contract year and the other guys are role players at best.

