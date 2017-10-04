Belichick the coach will fix Belichick the G.M.’s mistakes

Posted by Mike Florio on October 4, 2017, 10:54 AM EDT
Bill Belichick the G.M. isn’t nearly as good as Bill Belichick the coach. Which makes Belichick’s work as a head coach even more impressive.

Belichick the coach faces a major test over the balance of the 2017 season, based on the misjudgments of Belichick the G.M. Starting with the decision to give market-value money to cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Belichick the G.M. presumably knew what he was doing. He’d schemed against Gilmore twice a year for five years. The fact that Belichick the G.M. gave an early-days-of-free-agency deal to Gilmore, paying the price to do so, shows that Belichick the G.M. was sold on Gilmore the player. Four weeks in to the season, however, Belichick the coach has to clean up the mess that was created by Belichick the G.M., whose efforts have cobbled together the worse defense in the league.

Of course, if anyone can fix it, it’s Belichick the coach. And many assume he will. Three years ago, after the Patriots were blown out in Kansas City due in large part to a leaky offensive line, many wrote the Patriots off. It’s not happening now, in large part because the last time the Patriots were doubted, they simply turned things around and won the Super Bowl.

That’s not to say they’ll do it again this year, but the offense is working well. If Belichick the coach can make the defense just a little better, the Patriots can emerge from the morass of 2-2 teams and win the division. The real question is whether they’ll do well enough to get a bye or home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. To accomplish the latter, they’ll have to make up three games against the Chiefs over the final 12 games of the year.

10 responses to “Belichick the coach will fix Belichick the G.M.’s mistakes

  1. The fact that Belichick saw Gilmore get burned twice a year by his offense and still have him all that money makes me doubt his genius.

  3. He’s can afford to miss once and awhile. (Adalius Thomas, Donte Stallworth)

    He’s hit plenty of home runs (Vrabel, Phifer, Harrison, Dillon, Welker, Moss..)

  4. The challenge for Belichick the GM is the complexity of the Patriots system. He can see that a player is physically gifted and has good on field insticts and works hard. But he has no way of seeing if they can step up to a much more advanced system than they have been in so far simply because there isnt one. When that system is stocked with players that can handle it the Patriots are an unstoppable machine led by a QB who can not just handle such a system but push it up a couple levels. But if he has brought in some guys that turn out to be struggling with the system then its degree of advancement becomes a liability. As great as that system is it only takes one weak link to undo it and leave a gap.

    Gilmore is a great example. You can see he is struggling with when/how to commnicate and making some unfortunate coverage decisions that leave someone open. Some of the LB need to get better into that too.

  5. Gilmore hasn’t played well, but looking at his past tape, he could thrive in NE once he is fully knowledgeable of the system.
    The bigger problem, I think, is at DE/LB for this team. Losing Jabaal Sheard to Free Agency was a bigger loss than most realize.
    Of course, this position need pales in comparison to my Seahawks’ O Line problems.

  7. BB probably saw coachable talent that he felt confident could be elevated, and so far Gilmore hasn’t shown he lacks the ability to be worth the money. The problems are scheme and assignment breakdowns resulting in huge gains. The only time QB’s are throwing Gilmores way is when the coverage is blown and someone is free – so obviously even the league QB’s respect him.

    Too soon to say it’s a bad signing – revisit this one at week 8.

  8. I’m in no position to question Belichick’s coaching/GM acumen, but I will anyhow; hated the Gilmore signing from the beginning ..never saw a game where he wasn’t out of position & getting burned ..can’t understand what Bill saw in him

    ” Bill Belichick the G.M. isn’t nearly as good as Bill Belichick the coach. ”

    Who’s better? Belichick, as GM, has averaged over 12 victories per season since 2001. They’ve only missed the playoffs once in that time (with an 11-5 record). He’s been the one responsible for all the reloading on the fly. Because, if you don’t have the talent on your roster, it really makes little difference who your coach is.

    It’s been a barrel of laughs for the media elite to bury high ticket free agent, Stephen Gilmore, after only 4 games. However, it’s a long season with a lot of football to be played. Let’s wait awhile before burying Gilmore, Belichick and the entire Patriots organization.
  10. Well Belichick the coach had Tom Brady the Offensive player on the offense so it was more easily fixable. He does not have Tom Brady the defensive player so I am waiting with interest to see this. Many times of defense, you either have the players or you don’t. Losing Chandler Jones at one end, and then having Ninkovich retire this year has had a huge impact that is being understated.

