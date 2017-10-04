Brandon Marshall doesn’t want to talk about the first four weeks

Getty Images

When wide receiver Brandon Marshall signed with the Giants this offseason, he said his decision was focused on joining a team that gave him a good chance of making the playoffs for the first time in his career and could perhaps challenge for a championship.

Four weeks into the season, neither of those outcomes are likely. The Giants are 0-4 and Marshall has 16 catches for 139 yards to make for a disappointing start for both team and player. On Tuesday, Marshall conceded his play has not lived up to expectations but was otherwise reticent to discuss the first quarter of the season.

“I don’t want to spend my time talking about what we did in Week One, Week Two, Week Three, Week Four. If we do that we’re not going to get out of the hole that we’ve dug,” Marshall said, via the New York Daily News. “I’m moving on. So I respectfully decline any questions about culture, any questions about our losing streak, my play — my play hasn’t been where I wanted it to be, I need to pick it up — but I’m not going to waste time talking about a losing environment.”

Marshall said he’s confident the Giants will “figure it out and we’ll get rolling this Sunday” in a home game against the 0-4 Chargers, which is something we’ve heard each of the last three weeks from members of the Giants before winding up with the same result. Should that play out again this week, it will be harder for Marshall and everyone else to focus on anything other than the losing environment around the team.