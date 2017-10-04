Browns sign Bryce Treggs

Getty Images

Browns coach Hue Jackson said that he was open to benching Kenny Britt during last Sunday’s loss to the Bengals, but the team was lacking enough healthy wideouts to fill out the lineup if Britt was out of the picture.

They made a move on Wednesday to increase the number of able-bodied receivers in Cleveland. The team announced that they have signed Bryce Treggs off the Eagles practice squad. Jordan Leslie, who injured his hamstring against Cincinnati, was waived/injured to open up a spot on the roster.

Treggs played nine games for the Eagles last season, catching three passes for 80 yards and rushing twice for seven yards. He failed to make the team out of training camp this summer. Leslie caught one pass for 26 yards in two appearances this season.

Sammie Coates was inactive last week with a hamstring injury, which left Rashard Higgins, Ricardo Louis and Kasen Williams as the receiving options alongside Britt.