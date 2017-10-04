Browns sign Bryce Treggs

Posted by Josh Alper on October 4, 2017, 10:23 AM EDT
Browns coach Hue Jackson said that he was open to benching Kenny Britt during last Sunday’s loss to the Bengals, but the team was lacking enough healthy wideouts to fill out the lineup if Britt was out of the picture.

They made a move on Wednesday to increase the number of able-bodied receivers in Cleveland. The team announced that they have signed Bryce Treggs off the Eagles practice squad. Jordan Leslie, who injured his hamstring against Cincinnati, was waived/injured to open up a spot on the roster.

Treggs played nine games for the Eagles last season, catching three passes for 80 yards and rushing twice for seven yards. He failed to make the team out of training camp this summer. Leslie caught one pass for 26 yards in two appearances this season.

Sammie Coates was inactive last week with a hamstring injury, which left Rashard Higgins, Ricardo Louis and Kasen Williams as the receiving options alongside Britt.

6 responses to “Browns sign Bryce Treggs

  1. Kenny Britt has thrown two interceptions in the past two games that have been wrongly attributed to the young starting QB.

    There’s playing poorly. Below that there is playing really poorly, and below that is being so bad you do not play at all (Duane Bowe). Then further below that is what Britt has done: he’s actually looked like he’s playing for the other team.

    This is by far the worst receiving corps these Browns have ever trotted out. I hope the brain trust sees that for what it is and addresses the issue this offseason.

  3. I wish they’d give Kasen Williams more field time. I know he’s brand new to the team but he looked VERY strong in preseason on a deep Seahawks team. Louis and Highins can ride the pine with Britt. You have to seize the opportunity or go home. Good luck to Treggs.

  4. Treggs has enough talent to deserve to be playing in the NFL instead of practice squad. Great speed & seemed to improve route running this preseason til he got injured.

  5. Britt was a failure years ago.
    Treggs bulked up and improved from last year a lot. I wasn’t impressed with him last year but he really developed.
    IDK that his ceiling is very high at all though.

  6. Spend some of that money you received (stole) from Warren Buffet, Jimmy. Buy the team some pass-catchers, please.

    And some people who can actually tackle, while you’re at it.

    Thanks,

    Cleveland

