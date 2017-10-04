Bucs safety T.J. Ward: “I despise Thursday night games”

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 4, 2017, 8:34 AM EDT
Just in case anyone has forgotten after a couple of borderline-watchable games, players still don’t like playing on Thursday nights.

Buccaneers safety T.J. Ward, in fact, hates them.

I despise Thursday night games,” the veteran safety said, via Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times. “They talk about how they want to keep us healthy, and all these rules to protect the quarterback and protect the receivers, but overall, this is probably the worst thing for a 53-player roster that you can have. In terms of keeping everyone on the field safe, this is probably the worst thing you can do, making us play back-to-back on a Thursday night after a Sunday game.”

This week, it’s the Bucs’ turn in the barrel, as they prepare to play the Patriots, and for Ward it’s hard to not feel the pain. He didn’t play last week against the Giants because of a hip injury, and without the normal time to prepare himself, he knows he’s not going to be right even if he plays against New England.

“I don’t even feel right until Thursday or Friday, I’m starting to feel normal,” Ward said. “You’re telling me you’re taking away from my ability to recover and be healthy for a normal week and you’re taking three days away from it. It comes quicker than the regular Sunday, and mentally you don’t have as many days to prepare.

“So it’s a double negative. Triple negative because it’s not doing that well rating-wise. I guess now it has picked up, but before it was doing terrible. You’re making extra money as a league for that day, but it’s detrimental to the players’ health.”

Ward is far from the only player who feels that way, but until ratings crater or it’s no longer economically viable, it’s hard to imagine the league ever backing away from the extra night of exposure.

18 responses to “Bucs safety T.J. Ward: “I despise Thursday night games”

  2. I’m right there with you buddy. Sprinkling a few here or there through out the year like was done in the past was cool. Now it’s just too much for players and Fans. As a season ticket holder a home Thursday night game is a nightmare to attend and fit around a full time Job.

  3. Thursday Night Football has been a HUGE mistake. But people don’t like to admit to making HUGE mistakes so it will continue so that nobody will ever have to admit fault.

    Speaking of admitting to mistakes…
    If I went back to the mid 2000’s, I didn’t think there was a such thing as an over saturation of NFL football. I literally could not get enough NFL football. I was wrong. You can get too much NFL football. I’m not being political or anything like that. Maybe I went to literal on the 24/7 365 thing? Sometimes it is better to give addicts just enough to make them want more? If given the smorgasbord, I tend to binge and over do it.

  6. maybe the NFLPA should sue the league over the Thursday night games, the problem is like the league, the NFLPA loves the money it gets from the Thursday night games more than it likes the players it represents.

  10. As much as I enjoy football, half the time, I forget that there is a game on Thursday night. And when I do watch it, I’m done after the 1st quarter. Sorry, but when I was 22, I could stay up until midnight watching a game and fully function the next morning. Let’s just say I’m not 22 anymore.

  12. Like a few others were saying- it’s too much too often now.

    I frankly- can not just veg out all day on Sunday, Monday night, and Thursday night watching football. I am not a huge college ball watcher but I would gather that most NFL fans also watch college ball- so you throw NCAA into the mix and you got Saturday as well.

    It’s hard for someone to devote 4 or the 7 days a week to watching football.

  13. All the union has to do is tell the players to not take the field for the first play. Stand there for 15 minutes and then go out. Let the networks and owners know who has the power

  15. Tell me T.J., are you willing to take a pay cut to remove Thursday Night Foitball? All I ever hear and read is that some player is wants to be the highest paid player at his position at contract time. So tell me, are you and your peers willing to settle for less money in exchange for less revenue? If so, I am onboard.

  17. You know who never complains about Thursday night games? Tom Brady and the Patriots. Belichick knows that while the other team is whining and crying, his Patriots just prepare for it and are always ready come game day. 4-1, with the only loss in OT against the Jets.

