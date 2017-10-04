Bucs waive Jacquies Smith

Getty Images

The Bucs have waived defensive end Jacquies Smith, his agency, Synergy Sports International, tweeted first.

Smith tweeted, “Man above doesn’t make any mistakes excited for the next chapter.”

Smith had 13.5 sacks in 2014-15 after the Bucs claimed him off waivers. He missed last year after ACL surgery and played in only one game this season.

He played only seven snaps in his 2017 debut Sunday against the Giants, but the Bucs won’t have to pay him an injury settlement now. Several teams likely put in a claim for him.

The Bucs have only one sack this season, ranking last in the NFL.