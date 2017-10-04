Cam Heyward lands AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Steelers defense shut down the Ravens last Sunday and one member of the unit has been recognized by the NFL as the AFC’s defensive player of the week.

Defensive end Cam Heyward is the man of the hour and he made plays against both the run and the pass in order to earn the honor.

Heyward sacked Joe Flacco twice during the 26-9 Pittsburgh victory and he also forced running back Alex Collins to fumble after stuffing him behind the line on a second quarter run. Heyward also recovered that fumble, which set the Steelers up in Ravens territory for a drive that ended with a Le'Veon Bell touchdown run.

Heyward added four tackles and now has 16 tackles to go with three sacks and that forced fumble on the season.