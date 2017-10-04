Cam Newton expresses “regret” for sexist comment

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton “expressed regret” for making a sexist comment during Wednesday’s press conference.

In a statement, Panthers director of communications Steven Drummond said he spoke to Newton and Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue after Newton told Rodrigue it was “funny” to hear “a female talk about routes.”

“I have spoken with Jourdan and Cam and I know they had a conversation where he expressed regret for using those words,” Drummond said in a statement. “We strive as a department to make the environment for media comfortable for everyone covering the team.”

Rodrigue tweeted after the incident: “I don’t think it’s ‘funny’ to be a female and talk about routes. I think it’s my job. I spoke with him after and it was worse. I chose not to share, because I have an actual job to do today and one he will not keep me from.”