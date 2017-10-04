Cam Newton gives sexist answer to female reporter’s legitimate question

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 4, 2017, 5:29 PM EDT
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton made a sexist comment to a female reporter today, smirking at her question and telling her he found it “funny” to hear a woman ask a question about football.

The incident started during Newton’s normal media appearance. Jourdan Rodrigue, a female reporter for the Charlotte Observer, asked Newton a completely legitimate question about Panthers receiver Devin Funchess.

“Cam, I know you take a lot of pride in seeing your receivers play well,” Rodrigue said. “Devin Funchess has seemed to really embrace the physicality of his routes and getting those extra yards. Does that give you a little bit of enjoyment to see him kind of truck sticking people out there?”

Newton was smirking while Rodrigue asked the question, and he made a totally inappropriate comment before answering.

“It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes. It’s funny,” Newton said, before then giving some thoughts about Funchess growing as a receiver.

Neither Rodrigue nor any of her colleagues in the local media followed up on that comment from Newton, but Rodrigue later took to Twitter to address the matter.

“I don’t think it’s ‘funny’ to be a female and talk about routes. I think it’s my job,” Rodrigue wrote. “I spoke with him after and it was worse. I chose not to share, because I have an actual job to do today and one he will not keep me from.”

Newton has surely spoken to hundreds of female reporters in the years that he’s been a famous athlete. It’s stunning that he would suggest that there’s something “funny” about a woman asking him a question about football. Newton will apologize because the Panthers, the NFL and his sponsors will urge him to, but here’s hoping he offers more than just a rote apology. A person with that big a platform should put a lot more thought into his words than Newton did today.

  4. the arrogant, entitled
    loser thinks he is something after the pats secondary
    handed him gifts after botched coverages

    lol

    Exhibit A as to why he will never win anything

    enjoy, carolina

  6. It is funny to hear a female talk about routes because most women, outside of media and NFL commercials, don’t give a rip about football. Heck, most fans don’t give a rip about route trees. Lighten up, the guy was honest.

  19. Cam Newton gave a black power sign after a TD last weekend and said it was funny for women to be talking about running routes. Imagine if Alex Smith had asked the same question after giving a white power sign the previous weekend.

  20. thatneuneu,

    No, it has made clear that he will not apologize until the team forces him to do so.

    The reporter stated that she spoke to him later and his comments were worse.

    Given the NFL’s record on domestic abuse, you would hope that the league would finally learn that this sort of attitude towards women is unacceptable. I doubt it though.

    Expect a fake “if I offended anybody” apologies.

  27. I see nothing wrong with his response , honesty is being eliminated in the USA we are doomed !

  29. Gee, sexist now and racist before the Super Bowl.

    Give it a day or so and we’ll start hearing he’s almost as good as Kaepernick.

  30. Cue the misogynistic replies in 3…2…1…
    ———————————————————————————-

    Well, the majority haven’t been so far. And the few that are have been downvoted extensively. Occasionally humanity does give one hope that the good outweigh the bad.

  31. My wife has never talked to me about football routes nor my sister, mother, grandmother, or any other females that I know. I might think it would be a little odd, surreal, different or “funny” if they ever did. Now, I am officially a sexist. Yes, in context of public, maybe not best thing to say because of how things can be potentially viewed, but for people to start labeling someone as a sexist over a possibly awkward moment or awkward way of saying “I am not used to women talking to me about football routes” can be viewed as slanders of someone’s character. Too much being read into this.

  32. Why does everyone have their panties in a bunch? Sure he should have kept his mouth shut, and the use of the word “funny” was not the best choice. That said, hearing someone from one sex talk about a subject (area) that is dominated by another sex can be unusual. My wife talking about exercise, her job, and many other topics that are typically shared by the sexes is entirely normal. The moment she starts talking about hunting or power tools I find it, well, funny. Neither topic is generally associated with women. Nothing sexist about that.

  36. It is funny. Oh, and “truck sticking”??? Really???? What a childish thing she said. Get over yourself. I’m not a huge Cam Newton fan, but what he said wasn’t a big deal at all. He could have just ignored her and the crappy paper she works for. It was a dumb question to begin with. The least she could have done was ask it in a real professional way and not use a term that 10-year old Madden geeks use.

    Cue the faux outrage by the Cam-haters and the “I’m a feminist when it’s convenient” men.

  37. I think that everyone in the Carolina offensive huddle should take a knee when Cam calls the play to show the world that gender equality is an issue that needs to be talked about. Soon, other teams will also kneel in their huddles in order to draw attention to this egregious flaw in our society.

  38. He should have left the female part out, but it’s funny to hear any of these reporters who have never played or who clearly don’t understand questions they’re asking stuff like about running routes or my favorite one, “reading defenses.” Like they even know what they’re talking about, especially when they regurgitate what PFF or Football Outsiders wrote like they even know themselves what they’re talking about half the time.

  41. Cam made some great throws last week. But his Mechanics are total crap. Have new respect for him.

    But that is not saying much after not seeing him jump on loose ball or walk out like a coward in the super bowl interview.

    If things are not going well….he falls apart

  43. sloiggles says:
    October 4, 2017 at 5:33 pm
    Cue the misogynistic replies in 3…2…1…

    —————-
    The only thing sillier than these ‘cue the….’ type comments is when it doesnt really happen. Stereotyping never comes off sounding smart but some folks get so wrapped up in their own self righteousness it never occurs to them to think about what they are saying really.

  45. As some others have pointed out, it’s pretty hypocritical to try to latch himself to “take a knee”, which is supposed to be about social justice, and then make these kind of disrespectful comments to a woman who just asked him a legitimate football question. Lost a lot of respect for him. He’s in his 7th season. It’s pretty obvious he’s never going to mature at this point. There’s already female assistant coaches in the NFL. Hopefully Cam is given one at some point as karma.

  49. How is Cam Newton giving a jerk answer to a dumb question any different than when Greg Popovic does the same thing during AND after every. single. game. he. coaches?!

  50. Likeability is a heck of a thing. There are people who are anti-Cam Newton but probably pro-Trump, which is ironic. His comment was sexist and unnecessary, but I doubt people would be this outraged if this was say, Tom Brady. People hate Cam for many reasons, zero of which have to do with Football. His black power fist probably didn’t help because people equate white power gestures(oppressive) with black power gestures(defensive).

  51. I get the impression that it was a joke about females being bad with directions and getting lost or something? I dunno, either way it’s a really dumb joke / comment to make.

    Also all the people who call him an a-hole or prick or whatever, i’m sure at least 90% of you have made far more inappropriate comments or jokes in your lives. Again, yeah it’s really really really stupid, but i’m sure lots of people in this room have said or thought or done much worse things than that.

    But yeah, grow up Cam. That’s a really bad look on so many levels. Just pointless and stupid.

  53. Wow the things people will blow out of proportion these days. It is funny to hear a woman say anything that sounds knowledgeable about the game because it’s not something you hear often. Enough with the PC mess

  56. I predict he’ll be forgiven almost immediately for this. Sadly, all anyone cares about is football.

  58. Cam Newton is just keeping it real. Sure its not politically correct but that doesn’t mean all our words have to be censored. He simply made a joke and there was no malicious intent. People need to quit trying to make America PC.
    As a side note, that female announcer on MNF with Rex Ryan was awful just awful. Most female commentators, especially on ESPN are hired not on their merits but because ESPN thinks men will find them attractive.

  60. “truck sticking people out there”
    _________
    I’ve never heard this phrase before. A variation on hitting like a truck?

  64. In Teddy We Trust says:
    October 4, 2017 at 5:49 pm
    That was pretty jerky for him to make a comment like that, but let’s take another look at that question. It was pretty nonsensical.
    ___________________________________________________

    Obviously you haven’t listened/watched too many press conferences because that was no better or worse a question than is typically given. At least she didn’t answer her own question in the process of asking like so many of these reporters do.

  68. As you correctly stated, Newton has spoken with numerous female members of the media before and has generally treated them no different to their male colleagues.

    I would suggest that there is some history between Newton and Rodrigue that fuelled his comment. Strange that she apparently decided not to mention their interaction by mentioning their interaction.

  71. There’s enough things in the world to be outraged about right now. We don’t need to drum up artificial outrage. Was it insensitive? Yes, but I am far from alarmed. Grow a thicker skin and move on.

  75. It’s interesting to see how many here are against Cam on this. I am one of them. But I wonder if everyone is actually against his comments, or if most just don’t like Cam Newton so they just use this to pile on. It seems odd to see so many jump to the defense of a female reporter when so many here ridicule the NFL and question the qualifications of a female official and coach just because they’re female. Something tells me if Tom Brady said this everyone in this comments section would be on his side (and no, not a race thing). This feels like just a lot of people who hate Cam Newton rather than disliking the sexist comments themselves.

  76. Cam doing something stupid, SHOCKER!!! Keep fighting for equality there Cam. You are truly an inspiration.

  79. I’ve been saying this about Cam Newton for FIVE YEARS:

    He’s an arrogant, preening, self-absorbed, ego-centric A-hole!
    He’s only concerned with his stats, his image, his endorsements, and the praise heaped upon him

    As a QB he’s very overrated…a slight step above Michael Vick
    Doesn’t have Vick’s speed, but is just as inconsistent and inaccurate from the pocket as Vick was

    This newest comment from Cam comes as absolutely NO SURPRISE to me!
    How dare she ask such an elaborate & technical football question to a the God of the NFL!!!
    What a dick!

  80. After actually hearing it, I do think it was more a bad condescension thing and not necessarily aimed at trying to belittle the woman as it reads on the screen. He sounded like he was trying to be playful with her when that has no place with female reporters since I’m sure they go through enough as it is.

  82. mogogo1 says:
    October 4, 2017 at 6:20 pm
    “truck sticking people out there”
    _________
    I’ve never heard this phrase before. A variation on hitting like a truck?

    It’s a Madden thing, when a RB runs over a defender. Not sure why a WR would be truck sticking someone with his routes, pretty sure that’s called offensive pass interference

  83. “If you can’t treat someone with dignity and respect, then you need to get out.” Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria of the Air Force Academy. A mature adult American who knows how to lead. Cam Newton just showed he can’t lead.

  84. He is telling the truth. I understand that women have been covering sports for years and are fans but they haven’t played the sport of football at least not usually. Hearing a women ask about routes is kinda funny cuz they don’t understand routes and playcalling. I agree with Cam. I’ll admit he should not have said it and I think he will apologize. He is a pro football player and has played football his whole life he understands the sport. Women do too but not specific plays or routes. I know I’ll get heat for this but its the truth and the truth hurts sometimes.

  85. I find that a woman with football knowledge is a pretty hot trait. Then you have women like my wife that refers to the yard lines as “those long liney things”.

  86. NFL: First, let’s alienate those that love the Flag, then let’s alienate those that own guns, finally, let’s alienate all of our women fans.

    Headline of the future: Blue’s Clues scores higher ratings than Monday Night Football

