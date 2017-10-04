Charlotte Observer reporter says Cam Newton did not apologize

AP

Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue said in a statement that Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has not apologized for a sexist comment to her during his weekly press conference.

The Panthers said in a statement issued by Panthers director of communications Steven Drummond that Newton had “expressed regret” for telling Rodrigue it was “funny” to hear “a female talk about routes.”

“This afternoon, I did my job as an NFL beat writer and asked Cam Newton a question about one of his receivers,” Rodrigue said in a statement. “I was dismayed by his response, which not only belittled me but countless other women before me and beside me who work in similar jobs.

“I sought Mr. Newton out as he left the locker room a few minutes later. He did not apologize.”

The Association for Women in Sports Media and the Pro Football Writers of America have reached out to Rodrigue with support, and the NFL released a statement calling Newton’s comment “just plain wrong and disrespectful.”