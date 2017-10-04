Davante Adams “feels great,” remains in concussion protocol

Getty Images

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams suffered a concussion last Thursday night on a helmet-to-helmet shot that led to a suspension for Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan, but he avoided any other injuries to his head or neck and coach Mike McCarthy offered a positive update on Adams’ condition on Wednesday.

McCarthy said that Adams remains in the concussion protocol, but that he will be on the field doing some work during Wednesday’s practice and is doing well after the scary scene last Thursday.

“The most important thing is Davante is healthy,” McCarthy said. “Speaking to him today, he feels great. Just wants to get back to playing football.”

There was a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN on Tuesday that indicated Adams has a chance to play this week and nothing McCarthy said makes that seem like an impossible outcome, although the coming days will provide a better idea of Adams’ chances of progressing through the protocol in time to face the Cowboys.