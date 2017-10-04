Deshaun Watson named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

It’s beginning to appear that Tom Savage might not have been the answer the Texans were seeking at quarterback.

Rookie Deshaun Watson continues to impress since taking over in Week Two, and was just named AFC offensive player of the week for last week’s blowout of the Titans.

Watson was 25-of-34 passing for 283 yards and four touchdowns. He did have an interception, but balanced that out with a rushing touchdown, so they’ll probably be willing to overlook that one blemish.

The first-rounder is completing 64.9 percent of his passes and has a 91.7 passer rating this season, showing a solid grasp of the offense for a guy who couldn’t be trusted to open the year.

If he continues along this path, the Texans might finally be something other than a great defense that only needs an actual quarterback to be a great team.