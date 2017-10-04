Eagles impressed with LeGarrette Blount’s “vision and balance”

Getty Images

Running back LeGarrette Blount, a guy of whom most became aware when he punched an opponent in the face after a game while at Oregon, has carved out a solid career for himself over the past eight seasons, winning a couple of Super Bowl rings, making decent money, and continuing to show that he still has what it takes, even on the wrong side of 30.

In his first year with the Eagles, his latest head coach is impressed with two things: “Vision and balance.”

“Great vision to see the hole, to see second-level defenders who move in front of him,” Doug Pederson told reporters on Wednesday. “And then the balance when he does get hit or hit on his legs to stay moving and stay — you see the balance with the arm on the ground and then him being able to pop up or the balance with maybe just picking his feet up in the hole are the things that I’ve seen that have really been impressive for a big guy.”

Blount has 45 total touches in four games, with 42 rushing attempts and a 5.9-yard average. (A 68-yard run on Sunday at L.A. helped the per-carry number.) He also has two touchdowns.

“I think with the way we’ve been rotating our backs, I think it keeps them all kind of fresh,” Pederson said of Blount’s workload. “And I think that’s going to be the way we approach the run game each and every week. And it has been. He seems to, just like the game, he seems to get better as the game goes along. It’s all about how he recovers, how he takes care of himself during the week, and how he prepares, even his own conditioning, aside from what we do at practice, that will help him, the later we get into the season.”

It’s an impressive endorsement for a guy who supposedly didn’t fit the offense. He fits fine, and he’s one of the big reasons why the Eagles currently stand at 3-1 and in first place in the NFC East.