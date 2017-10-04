Ex-Patriot Jonas Gray jailed for failing to pay child support

Getty Images

Former Patriots running back Jonas Gray spent a day in the jail in Hillsborough County, Florida, for failure to pay child support.

Gray was released early this morning after 17 hours in jail when he came up with $7,924, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Gray and a Florida woman had a child together in October of 2015, when Gray played for the Dolphins.

After going undafted out of Notre Dame in 2013 and bouncing around the league with the Dolphins and Ravens, Gray burst onto the scene in November of 2014 with the Patriots, carrying 37 times for 201 yards and four touchdowns in a nationally televised win over the Colts. However, Patriots coach Bill Belichick soured on Gray when he showed up late to practice the following week, and Gray was phased out of the offense that season and cut before the 2015 season.

Gray briefly played for the Dolphins and Jaguars in 2015 but hasn’t played in the NFL since.