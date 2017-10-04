Former second-rounder Stanley Jean-Baptiste turns up again

Getty Images

If you’re drafted highly enough in the NFL, you’re going to get plenty of chances. Even if you never should have been drafted as highly as you were.

Former Saints second-round pick Stanley Jean-Baptiste has found yet another home, signing with the Ravens practice squad, according to Jeff Zrebeic of the Baltimore Sun.

Once upon a time, Jean-Baptiste was a promising cornerback, a guy with the kind of size (6-3, 218) that gave people visions of Seattle’s big corners. The Saints took him with the 58th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Nebraska.

But he only played four games for them as a rookie, and was released the following preseason, standing as one of the prime examples of the way the Saints have wasted draft picks over the years on defensive players who didn’t work out.

Since then, he’s had a string of temp jobs, camp assignments and practice squad stints. He started with the Lions, and has been with the Seahawks, Chiefs, and most recently the Jaguars.

It’s not the poor kid’s fault the Saints overdrafted him, but the combination of his draft status and his stature convinces people to keep giving him changes. And at $7,200 a week, he’s still making a decent living while people see if they’re the ones who can turn that potential into production.