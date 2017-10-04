Frank Gore is three yards away from Eric Dickerson

Posted by Mike Florio on October 4, 2017, 3:18 PM EDT
Eric Dickerson’s second NFL team was the Colts. Frank Gore‘s second NFL team is the Colts. On Sunday, Gore likely will pass Dickerson on the all-time rushing list.

As noted by the NFL in a look ahead to Week Five, Gore has 13,256 career rushing yards. Eric Dickerson has 13,259. With four yards, Gore takes over the seventh spot on the career tally.

Gore is 406 yards away from Jerome Bettis for No. 6 on the all-time list, and 428 from LaDaininan Tomlinson. With 845 yards, Gore will pass Curtis Martin and join the top five.

Some view Gore as a fringe Hall of Famer, but how does he not make it with that kind of achievement? Each of the other names listed above have bronze busts in Canton; Gore easily should have one, too.

If there’s still any doubt, consider this: Adrian Peterson is viewed as a sure-fire Hall of Famer, correct? He has 11,828 rushing yards, more than 1,400 behind Gore.

8 responses to “Frank Gore is three yards away from Eric Dickerson

  1. AP is a fringe HOF candidate, great stats but no rings. Kenny Anderson and TO deserve to get in before AP.

  2. Frank Gore has labored year in, year out, getting the job done, but hasn’t really done anything spectacular … when’s the last time you’ve seen any of his best runs on a highlight video? I totally agree he belongs in the Hall, but he doesn’t have the hype of an Adrian Peterson.

    Peterson is viewed as a sure-fire Hall of famer largely because of his amazing accomplishments – his NFL record for yards in a game, his incredible year after his ACL injury, his amazing highlight runs. Hall of Fame is more than just number of total yards in a career.

  3. AP is a fringe HOF candidate. Frank Gore is not. He was never really on a good team,except for about two years. I don’t know how there is a open discussion on this considering Terrel Davis is in the HOF.

  6. The HOF is more than total rushing yards in a career, but no one can dispute a top ten finish on the all time list is extremely impressive. Also note, Gore is also the all time rushing leader of a storied franchise, which carries more weight than others.

    Gore’s been a compiler these past three seasons with zero highlights, that’s for sure.

  7. as movike said. AP has more achievements than Gore. APs led the league 3 different times in yards. Gore never has, AP also has 20 more TDS. Not to mention AP has missed 3 years either to suspension or injury and only trails by 1400 yards. Gore has also been in the league 2 years longer.

    Gore at his prime is way lesser of a back then AP at his prime. The only thing Gore did better was catch the ball. Even then I dont remember seeing gore highlights like AP.

  8. twmp420

    AP was never on a good team either except the one good year with Favre. AP will be in HOF no doubt. Its a shame he only gets 4 carries a game now…horrible decision on his part he should of waited for an injury then jumped in.

