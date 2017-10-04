Frank Gore is three yards away from Eric Dickerson

Getty Images

Eric Dickerson’s second NFL team was the Colts. Frank Gore‘s second NFL team is the Colts. On Sunday, Gore likely will pass Dickerson on the all-time rushing list.

As noted by the NFL in a look ahead to Week Five, Gore has 13,256 career rushing yards. Eric Dickerson has 13,259. With four yards, Gore takes over the seventh spot on the career tally.

Gore is 406 yards away from Jerome Bettis for No. 6 on the all-time list, and 428 from LaDaininan Tomlinson. With 845 yards, Gore will pass Curtis Martin and join the top five.

Some view Gore as a fringe Hall of Famer, but how does he not make it with that kind of achievement? Each of the other names listed above have bronze busts in Canton; Gore easily should have one, too.

If there’s still any doubt, consider this: Adrian Peterson is viewed as a sure-fire Hall of Famer, correct? He has 11,828 rushing yards, more than 1,400 behind Gore.