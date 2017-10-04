Gase says Jay Cutler’s lack of Wildcat effort was on purpose

Getty Images

Here’s something new: Jay Cutler didn’t just look like he was uninvolved and thus emotionally detached, he was supposed to be that way.

When the Dolphins ran a Wildcat play last week against the Saints, their veteran quarterback positioned himself as a wide receiver. But on the snap, he didn’t even flinch, standing still and watching ambivalently as Jay Ajayi did whatever it was he was supposed to do, for no gain.

But Dolphins coach Adam Gase said that wasn’t just Cutler living up to his meme persona, it was on purpose.

“As soon as he steps forward they can knock the, . . . I won’t say it. They can hit him,” Gase said, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald. “If he steps back or doesn’t move, now you’re looking at a different kind of penalty.”

When Gase was asked if he was concerned about Cutler’s body language, which has come up once or twice before it seems, Gase shook it off.

“No,” Gase replied. “You guys worry about a lot more things than I do.”

Gase’s main concern was that there were four missed assignments on the play, which kept them from trying it again against the Saints. And that might be as emblematic of the Dolphins’ season so far as if Cutler was to light one up on the sidelines.