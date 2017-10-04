Giants add a center, and are missing some defensive linemen

Getty Images

The line the Giants can usually count on looked different Wednesday.

The line they haven’t been able to is likely going to see even more changes.

Via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, the Giants have promoted center Jon Halapio from their practice squad to cover for starter Weston Richburg‘s placement in the concussion protocol.

With the way they’ve been blocking (poorly), the Giants don’t really need more upheaval. If Richburg’s not cleared by Sunday, guard Brett Jones will likely start in his place.

Other than that, the Giants were without starting defensive ends Jason Pierre-Paul (knee and shoulder) and Olivier Vernon (ankle), along with cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle).

Pierre-Paul is a new addition to the injury report, and wasn’t even on the field with teammates during the portion of practice open to the media. Vernon and Jenkins were working on the side.