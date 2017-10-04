Greg Zuerlein is the NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Rams offense put up 35 points against the Cowboys last Sunday, but they only got the ball in the end zone twice.

That means there was a lot for kicker Greg Zuerlein to do over the course of the 35-30 win. Zuerlein delivered every time.

Zuerlein hit all seven field goals he tried and added a pair of extra points to account for 23 of the team’s points and continue his perfect start to the 2017 season. Zuerlein has now made 14-of-14 field goals and 14-of-14 extra points for the 3-1 Rams and his most recent outing was determined good enough for the league to make him the NFC special teams player of the week.

It’s the fourth time that Zuerlein has won weekly honors during his career and he joined running back Todd Gurley as winners of a weekly award for the Rams on Wednesday.