Jets place Dylan Donahue on IR, sign a pair of defensive players

The Jets will have a pair of new defensive players on hand this week after announcing a series of roster moves on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have placed linebacker Dylan Donahue on injured reserve after he hurt his elbow while blocking on a punt return in last Sunday’s victory over the Jaguars. Donahue, a fifth-round pick this year, had five tackles while playing a reserve role on defense in the first four games of the season.

They also announced that they have signed defensive lineman Ed Stinson and linebacker Obum Gwacham. Stinson was released off of injured reserve by the Cardinals last month after spending the last three years with the team. He had 26 tackles and a sack in 29 games.

Gwacham played 10 games for the Saints the last two years. He had eight tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble, but was dropped as the team went to 53 players in September.

The Jets have wide receiver Jalin Marshall back from his suspension this week and will need to make another roster move if they want to put him back on the roster before facing the Browns.