Joe Flacco: Offense’s confidence level could be higher

Getty Images

After last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers, Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco summed up his performance by saying “I sucked” and he wasn’t any less critical of himself when he met the media on Wednesday.

Flacco said he’s always going to put offensive struggles on his shoulders, although he also diagnosed an issue across the unit as a whole after scoring 16 points in the last two games.

“I think our confidence level can be higher,” Flacco said, via ESPN.com. “The way we’ve played the past couple of weeks can definitely creep in and hurt that. We got to do the best we can that we believe in who we are as players and who we are as a football team, so we can go out there and play free. Once Sunday comes around, the team that usually wins is the team that can go out there and let it loose and we have to do a better job of doing that.”

When it comes to the impact the confidence level has on the offense, it feels like a chicken and egg scenario. An offense that’s flailing the way the Ravens have the last two weeks is inevitably going to start lacking confidence and that won’t change until the offense starts playing better.

One way Flacco believes that can help make that happen is to “trust the pocket” more and make plays when facing “tough situations.” If the Ravens can pull that off against the Raiders, the confidence level should rise, but it is hard to see much change unless that happens.