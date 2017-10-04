JPP has shoulder, knee injuries

Getty Images

As the Giants try to reverse an 0-4 start, one of their key players may not be available for Game No. 5.

Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul has a shoulder injury and a knee injury, which kept him from practicing on Wednesday.

Coach Ben McAdoo told reporters the shoulder injury came up in recent days. Pierre-Paul said nothing: “I’m not talking today,” Pierre-Paul told reporters.

On offense, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (finger/ankle) and receiver Brandon Marshall (toe) were limited in practice.

Pierre-Paul has 1.5 sacks through four games, including a forced fumble.