Julius Peppers named NFC defensive player of the week

The Panthers brought Julius Peppers home, and it’s been for more than just a victory lap.

The veteran defensive end was named NFC defensive player of the week, after collecting two sacks in last week’s road win over the Patriots.

Peppers now has 4.5 sacks this season, and that moves the 37-year-old closer to moving up a spot on the all-time sack list.

He now has 148.0 sacks He entered the season fifth, and fourth-place Chris Doleman (150.5) is within another good game or two.

Peppers isn’t the same kind of physically dominant player he was during his first stint in Carolina (though he’s bigger now), but he’s showing he can still perform at a high level.