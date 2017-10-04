Kwon Alexander out; Lavonte David, T.J. Ward doubtful for Thursday

Getty Images

Buccaneers safety T.J. Ward isn’t a fan of Thursday night games and it looks like he won’t be playing in one this week.

Ward has been listed as doubtful to play against the Patriots due to a hip injury. Ward did not play against the Giants last weekend and was listed as a limited participant in practice the last couple of days.

Two other members of the defense are also listed as doubtful. Safety Keith Tandy also has a hip injury and linebacker Lavonte David is dealing with an ankle injury that kept him from playing last Sunday.

If all three are out, they will join linebacker Kwon Alexander on the inactive list. Alexander remains sidelined by the hamstring injury that’s limited him to one appearance in Tampa’s first three games.