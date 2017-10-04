Marcus Mariota limited in practice

Getty Images

It’s a good sign for the Titans that quarterback Marcus Mariota was able to practice Wednesday, even if he was limited.

While rookie wide receiver Corey Davis and safety Johnathan Cyprien remain out with hamstring injuries, Mariota was able to do something despite his. The Titans list Mariota as day to day.

Matt Cassel would start for the Titans if Mariota can’t play Sunday, and Tennessee signed Brandon Weeden on Tuesday as insurance.

Titans coach Mike Mularkey said Mariota either starts or will be inactive against the Dolphins, according to Terry McCormick of titansinsider.com. Mariota will not back up Cassel.

Mularkey said the game plan for Mariota “is not as different from the Cassel game plan as people would think,” per McCormick, so the Titans can afford to wait out Mariota’s injury to see how he progresses during the week.