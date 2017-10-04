Melvin Gordon is “super frustrated” right now

Getty Images

One member of the Chargers is frustrated by more than just the fact that the team’s stadium is overrun by fans of the visiting team whenever they play a home game.

Running back Melvin Gordon has 54 carries on the year, good for 17th in the league, and had 10 against the Eagles in last Sunday’s loss, which isn’t quite the kind of usage he has in mind. Gordon said that in rankles him that he’s not getting the ball more in games that his team is losing.

“I’m super frustrated at the moment, but I can’t let it break me,” Gordon said, via ESPN.com. “It all falls under the same thing. But obviously not getting the touches and not getting the win — the win is the biggest thing. But then the fact that you feel like you can’t even help, you’re just kind of sitting back, it sucks because I just feel like I’m kind of helpless back there. I hate that I feel like that, and I just feel like I can’t help my teammates out there. It hurts, really. I probably would have felt a lot better if we’d won.”

Gordon also had a catch agains the Eagles after dealing with knee trouble in the days leading up to the game, something that may have impacted how much the Chargers wanted to use him. He also gained 22 yards on those 10 carries and is averaging 3.1 yards per carry for the season, something that will likely need to change if Gordon wants to see a spike in carries against the Giants this Sunday.