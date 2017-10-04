Michael Crabtree returns to practice, expected to play Sunday

Getty Images

Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree returned to practice Wednesday after missing last week’s game with a bruised lung. Coach Jack Del Rio expressed optimism Crabtree will play Sunday against the Ravens, according to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Raiders obviously need all the help they can get for quarterback E.J. Manuel as he takes over for Derek Carr, who will miss two to six weeks with a transverse process fracture in his lower back.

Crabtree made six catches for 83 yards in the opener against the Titans and six receptions for 80 yards and three touchdowns in Week 3 against the Jets. For the season, he has 13 catches for 170 yards and three touchdowns.

In his first two seasons in Oakland, Crabtree averaged 87 catches for 963 yards and 8.5 touchdowns per season.