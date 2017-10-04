Mike Glennon: I’ll handle benching “like a pro”

Getty Images

Mike Glennon‘s run as the Bears starting quarterback has come to an end after four games, which was both a decision that Glennon didn’t want the team to make and one that he didn’t react to emotionally when he met the media on Tuesday.

Glennon said he realized that his eight turnovers were “very critical” to the team’s decision to go with rookie Mitch Trubisky and that he will “handle it like a pro” as the team moves forward.

“You always try to have perspective on things,” Glennon said, via the team’s website. “Obviously not what I wanted. Not what I had hoped for. Not what I envisioned. But you look around the country, the world, and you see what’s going on, and that kind of brings perspective back into things. I always try to have that perspective on just the grand scheme of life, even in disappointing times.”

Glennon said that he’ll “continue to help Mitch in any way I can” over the rest of the season while also staying ready to return to the lineup should circumstances call for that to happen at any point down the road. The Bears would likely prefer that’s not the case, but, as Glennon would be the first to tell you, things don’t always work out exactly as planned.