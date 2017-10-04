Mularkey: Titans didn’t consider Kaepernick

Posted by Mike Florio on October 4, 2017, 4:44 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Titans worked out four quarterbacks on Tuesday, none of whom were named Colin Kaepernick. On Wednesday, coach Mike Mularkey told reporters that the Titans did not consider adding Kaepernick, who according to Mularkey is not familiar with the team’s system.

Via, Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website, Mularkey said that Brandon Weeden got the job as the backup to backup Matt Cassel due to familiarity with the Tennessee offense, which per Mularkey is similar to systems Cassel ran in Houston and Dallas. Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com adds that Mularkey said that T.J. Yates (who also had a workout on Tuesday) also is familiar with the scheme.

Mularkey also said, via McCormick, that the game plan for Mariota isn’t as different as the game plan for Cassel, even though most would say there are obvious differences in the skills of the two quarterbacks and, in turn, the way they’d be used.

Mariota, who practiced on a limited basis in practice on Wednesday, could still play on Sunday, according to Mularkey. But that may simply be an effort to keep the Dolphins guessing as to who they will face. Which really shouldn’t matter if Mariota and Cassel are as similar as Mularkey claims they are.

None of this is a knock on Mularkey. It’s quite possible that these decisions were made much higher in the organization, given the obvious business considerations that flow from the possibility of adding Kaepernick.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Mularkey: Titans didn’t consider Kaepernick

  1. Or maybe, as other football people who aren’t driven by pushing a political agenda have said, he just isn’t a good enough football player to warrant the obvious distraction. Tennessee can’t be expected to change their entire offensive scheme for a week or two just to fit a backup QBs skillset. Bringing in people that know their system makes perfect sense if you look at it logically, and not through completely biased towards Kaepernick glasses.

  2. Just when you thought it was safe to read a Florio article again, the name comes up. You ever just think that CK may not be a fit for most offenses and you’re not going to retool your whole offense to bring him in?

  3. Did it ever dawn on people that Kaepernick has cost the NFL owners millions of dollars and they were not the focus of his protest? Seriously doubt he will ever be signed again. Freedom of speech does not mean freedom from consequence.

  6. “None of this is a knock on Mularkey.”

    why would the fact that they never considered CK be a knock on Mularky?…I think it makes him astute when it comes to evaluating QB’s

  7. If I am not mistaken the Titans use a run option scheme to take advantage of Mariota’ s mobility which fits Kaepernick more than it fits Cassell or Weeden. So all of you that are agreeing with this answer are being made to look less knowledgeable about football. This coach threw this out there because he knew there were enough Kaepernick haters who would run with it. Don’t fall for this.

  8. Yup just what you need to stabalize your team after getting crushed the week before, a radical who absolutely hates this country

  9. Does anyone doubt Kaepernick would’ve been one of the players kneeling this year, despite saying he would stand this offseason?

    He’s just not worth it.

  10. I don’t understand why all the angry commenters even read the Kaepernick articles? If it drives you insane when his name is brought up, why click on the articles written about him?

  12. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. If PFT is so concerned about Kapaeenick’s lack of employment then give him a job writing for PFT. With his combination of football experience and his political views he would make an interesting guest commentator. Yes?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!