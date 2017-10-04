Myles Garrett declares himself back, we think

Getty Images

Myles Garrett has declared himself back. (Unless he was having a covfefe moment, in which case the Browns could be in real trouble or something.)

The No. 1 overall pick just declared himself well, tweeting in Spanish (apparently) “Regrese.”

That means “I am back,” which would be good news for the Browns.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Garrett practiced Wednesday and is expected to play this week against the Jets after missing the first four games with a high ankle sprain.

Browns coach Hue Jackson said earlier this week it was pointing in that direction.

“I hope that’s where it’s going,” Jackson said. “I think we were close this past week. We’re definitely going to be closer this week, but let’s get through practice and make sure there are no hiccups that way. If there isn’t, hopefully, will can get him out there this Sunday and ready to play. We need all of our guys out there ready to go participating. We have a big game this week.”

Garrett practiced a bit last week, and they listed him as questionable but held him out against the Bengals.