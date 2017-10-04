NFL: Cam Newton’s comments are “just plain wrong and disrespectful”

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton made a ridiculously sexist remark on Wednesday, and the NFL has something to say about it.

“The comments are just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover our league,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT via email. “They do not reflect the thinking of the league.”

Newton responded to a Wednesday question from reporter Jordan Rodrique regarding the physical pass routes run by receiver Devin Funchess by saying, “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes.”

There’s nothing funny about it. The comments are indefensible and inexplicable (although many — and I have one specific Alex Jones-style sports pundit in mind — will surely try to defend and/or explain what he said). Good for the NFL to call Cam out for a comment that turns the clock back to the days of Archie Bunker.