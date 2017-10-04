Panthers players “weren’t happy” with turf at Gillette Stadium

Getty Images

The Patriots installed new turf at Gillette Stadium this offseason and then pulled it out after their first home game of the regular season because they thought it was too soft.

The Panthers played on the new surface last Sunday and they think the new turf has the same problem as the old one.

“I can’t tell you because I didn’t play [on] it. But just listening to the guys’ responses, they weren’t happy about having to play on the turf,” head coach Ron Rivera said, via the Charlotte Observer.

Safety Demetrious Cox sprained his ankle during the game and said his foot got caught in the “really soft” turf and kicker Graham Gano said his foot was catching on kickoffs more than it does in other venues.

The NFLPA sent someone to check out the new turf and reached similar conclusions as the Panthers, which led them to tell players to ensure they are not wearing “cleats that will penetrate too deep into the surface” when playing in New England.