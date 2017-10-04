Pete Carroll: We don’t know when Cliff Avril will be back

Getty Images

Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril suffered a neck injury on Sunday night that will cause him to miss at least one game, and possibly significantly more.

“Cliff’s not going to play this week. We’re going to take some time to make sure that we’re evaluating him well, like we talked about, and we’re just going to hold him out,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said today.

Asked if Avril’s injury could be a long-term thing, Carroll answered, “Could be. Could be.”

“Like I’m saying, we’re going very slowly and making sure that he takes the opportunity to talk to as many people as he needs to talk to so he knows what he’s got and what we need to do with it and we’re just going to take care of him and make sure that he’s well. And if he wants to come back, and we want to bring him back, we’ll let you know when we know but right now we don’t,” Carroll said.

That Carroll even raised the issue of “if he wants to come back” suggests that Avril could consider retiring rather than risk another neck injury.