Rees Odhiambo back at practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Seahawks left tackle Rees Odhiambo had to be taken to the hospital after having trouble breathing in the locker room after the Seahawks beat the Colts last Sunday night and was diagnosed with a bruised sternum that coach Pete Carroll said left his availability for this week up in the air.

It’s looking like Odhiambo should have a decent chance of playing. Carroll said at a Wednesday press conference that Odhiambo was cleared to practice with the team.

“Rees got upgraded today, he’s gonna practice today,” Carroll said. “He went through the walkthrough and all that. He’s made a quick turn. It will be important to see how he handles wearing pads today and all that. A very favorable turn.”

While Odhiambo has a chance to play, Carroll said defensive end Cliff Avril won’t be able to go as he and the team continue to evaluate his neck injury. It also looks like cornerback Jeremy Lane will miss the game after Carroll said he’ll be out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to a groin injury.