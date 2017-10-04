Rees Odhiambo: It felt scary being unable to breathe

Getty Images

Rees Odhiambo‘s teammates and coaches were scared as they watched Seattle Fire Department paramedics work on the Seahawks offensive lineman Sunday. But they weren’t nearly as scared as he was.

“It felt scary in the locker room when I couldn’t really breathe at the time,” Odhiambo said, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. “. . . I don’t remember much or a lot of it. I started coming to in the ambulance. . . . I was kind of blacked out for a while.”

Much to everyone’s relief, Odhiambo was released from the hospital Monday after being diagnosed with a bruised sternum. He was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice and expects to play Sunday.

Coach Pete Carroll said the Seahawks have asked the NFL whether Jabaal Sheard‘s hit on Odhiambo was legal. The Colts linebacker elbowed Odhiambo in the chest.

Odhiambo played every snap, though quarterback Russell Wilson said he noticed the tackle was having issues in the huddle after the hit.

“It felt all right at the time, so I kept on playing,” Odhiambo said. “Once the game was over and the fact the adrenaline wore off, and, man, the pain got a lot more. I went to the hospital, I think, just to make sure everything was all right, man.”