Rob Gronkowski questionable for Thursday with thigh injury

The Patriots had an addition to their injury report on Wednesday and it leaves the status of a key offensive player up in the air for Thursday’s game in Tampa.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski was a limited participant in practice due to a thigh injury. A late addition to the injury report isn’t a great sign, but Gronkowski hasn’t been ruled out. He is listed as questionable to face the Buccaneers.

Cornerback Eric Rowe (groin) and running back Rex Burkhead (ribs) have both been ruled out. It will be the third straight game that Burkhead has missed.

Tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle), cornerback Stephon Gilmore (ankle), linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee), safety Brandon King (hamstring), linebacker Elandon Roberts (ankle) and wide receiver Matthew Slater (hamstring) are also listed as questionable. All six of them were limited in practice Wednesday.