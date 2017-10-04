Roddy White shows NFL’s sexism problem not limited to Cam Newton

Getty Images

Anyone hoping that Cam Newton‘s sexist answer to a female reporter’s question today was an aberration will be disappointed to see what former Falcons receiver Roddy White thinks about the matter.

White took to Twitter after Newton faced criticism and defended Newton for saying it’s “funny” to hear a female ask him about football.

“Why is people making a fuss about cam and the woman reporter he laughed than answered her question but it was funny first time for me to,” White wrote.

To answer White’s question, people are making a fuss because Newton’s actions were unacceptable. For Newton to scoff at a reporter and show her a lack of respect because of her sex shouldn’t be accepted in the NFL or in any other workplace.

That White, who spent 11 seasons in the NFL, doesn’t understand why people are making a fuss suggests that attitudes like Newton’s are pervasive in NFL locker rooms. That’s a problem the NFL needs to address.