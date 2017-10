Getty Images

The Saints placed linebacker Alex Anzalone on injured reserve, according to Wednesday’s NFL transactions report. The rookie injured his shoulder early in Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

New Orleans drafted Anzalone in the third round this spring. He underwent two shoulder surgeries while at Florida.

Anzalone made 16 tackles and a sack in 158 defensive snaps. He also played 28 snaps on special teams.

Linebacker Gabe Martin signed with the Saints on Tuesday.