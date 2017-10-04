Saints sign John Greco

Getty Images

The Saints placed right tackle Zach Strief on injured reserve Tuesday in one of three moves that opened up spots on their 53-man roster.

The team hasn’t announced how they’ll be filling those roster spots, but the names of the incoming Saints have surfaced.

According to multiple reports, the team is signing former Browns offensive lineman John Greco. Greco started 66 games for the Browns over the last five seasons as an interior lineman before being released as Cleveland made their final cuts at the end of the summer. He’ll give the team more depth up front as they adjust to Strief’s extended absence from the lineup.

Greco visited the Saints on Tuesday along with several others, including linebacker Gabe Martin who multiple reports also peg as a new member of the club. Martin had four tackles in eight games for the Cardinals last season.

Agent Mike McCartney announced on Twitter that the team has signed his client Zach Line to give them a fullback after John Kuhn was placed on injured reserve last week. Line spent a brief spell with the Saints this summer and played with Adrian Peterson when both players were on the Vikings.