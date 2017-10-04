Sashi Brown: Browns’ rebuild isn’t over

Getty Images

Browns fans have heard this before, more than once: The team’s rebuild, which began in 1999 when the Browns returned as an expansion team, continues.

If the Browns’ 0-4 start this season didn’t say that, Browns Executive Vice President Sashi Brown did Wednesday in an interview with the Cleveland media.

“Our rebuild isn’t over,” Brown said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Brown admitted disappointment at the team’s start, but added “we still have 12 more chances.” Brown also said he and coach Hue Jackson are working well together, understanding where the Browns have come from and where they’re trying to go.

Brown also sees signs of optimism with Myles Garrett, Jamie Collins and Danny Shelton returning from injuries.

The one thing Brown isn’t looking back on is the draft. The Browns passed on Deshaun Watson and Malik Hooker, among others, in trading down with their second first-round pick.

“”When you trade back, there’s a host of players that won’t be available to you,” Brown said.