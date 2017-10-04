Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane dealing with groin injury

Getty Images

Seahawks starting cornerback Jeremy Lane‘s status for this week is uncertain after suffering a groin injury last Sunday night against the Indianapolis Colts.

Lane played just four defensive snaps before he appeared to be injured chasing Colts wide receiver Kamar Aiken. He did not return to the game.

“He has a groin pull that we need to see how severe that is and what that means for the week,” head coach Pete Carroll said. “I don’t know. It was enough to keep him out of the game, there will be some concern about that.”

Lane was replaced by rookie Shaquill Griffin in Seattle’s base defense with Justin Coleman assuming Lane’s slot role in nickel situations. Coleman intercepted Jacoby Brissett and returned it for a touchdown to give the Seahawks a lead in the second quarter.

“I thought what was really good was the play of Shaq,” Carroll said. “Jumping up at playing corner and also Justin Coleman coming in at nickel. He did a really good job there and that gave us a chance to play really good defense with those guys up, so if Jeremy can’t go, then those guys will step in.”

Seattle is lacking in some depth at cornerback. Neiko Thorpe missed the last two weeks with an ankle injury. If Thorpe can’t make it back this week himself and Lane can’t play, the Seahawks will likely have to promote either Akeem King or Mike Tyson from their practice squad.